Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.