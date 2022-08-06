Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $317,376.71

Merculet (MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $317,376.71 and $6,655.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

