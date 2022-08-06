MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 788,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,291. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About MasTec

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.