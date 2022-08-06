Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

