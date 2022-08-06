Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.46).

MKS opened at GBX 136.15 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 972.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,395.99). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($431,027.08). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,395.99).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

