Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.46).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS opened at GBX 136.15 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 972.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,395.99). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($431,027.08). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,395.99).

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.