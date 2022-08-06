Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Acquires $60,123.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,298.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,328.99. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,165.18 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

