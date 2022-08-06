Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

ING Group lowered shares of Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marel hf. Stock Performance

Shares of Marel hf. stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Marel hf. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

