Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI opened at C$21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.08. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. In other news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

