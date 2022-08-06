Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $4.45 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

