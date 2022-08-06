LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($824.74) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($753.61) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($731.96) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €800.00 ($824.74) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($850.52) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($805.15) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €682.20 ($703.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €603.47 and a 200-day moving average of €624.19. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($201.49) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($268.61).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

