L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Increased to €347.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €333.00 ($343.30) to €347.00 ($357.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($268.04) to €282.00 ($290.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($422.68) to €421.00 ($434.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($448.45) to €400.00 ($412.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($427.84) to €405.00 ($417.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.22.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

