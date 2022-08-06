Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $426.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

