Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $178.93 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 175,552,519 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

