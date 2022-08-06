Lindenwold Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,840 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

