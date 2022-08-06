Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 513 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in UGI were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in UGI by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

