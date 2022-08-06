Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,410 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

