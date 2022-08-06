Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,790 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in International Business Machines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

