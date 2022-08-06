Lincoln National Corp Has $7.96 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,221. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

