Lincoln National Corp Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

