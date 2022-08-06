Lincoln National Corp Acquires 372 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

