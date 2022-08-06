Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,578 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.