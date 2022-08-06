LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

