LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

LCII has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

