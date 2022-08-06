Lake Street Financial LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

