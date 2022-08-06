Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.28 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

