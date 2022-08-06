KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold Sells 1,227 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,227 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $10,012.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.99.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading

