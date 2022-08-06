KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold Sells 1,227 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,227 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $10,012.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KVHI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.99.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
