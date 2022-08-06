KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,249 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,249 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $18,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
KVH Industries Price Performance
KVHI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
