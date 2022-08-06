KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,249 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,249 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $18,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KVHI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

