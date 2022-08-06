Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on Krones in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Krones Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €86.15 ($88.81) on Tuesday. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a one year high of €99.60 ($102.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.69.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

