Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 69,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,014. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

