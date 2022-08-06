Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KOD stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 303,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,361,435.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares in the company, valued at $124,067,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 117.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

