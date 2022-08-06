Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($80.41) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($77.32) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

