KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $88,653.45 and approximately $68.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,235.38 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062222 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

