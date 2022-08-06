Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$438.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.88 million.

Kforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. 139,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. Kforce has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kforce by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

