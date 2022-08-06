Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of KW stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113,319 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 97,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

