Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $7,902.84 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00162054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.