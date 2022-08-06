Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $7,902.84 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003820 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00162054 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008633 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.