Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.
Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE K traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,061. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.45.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 238,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.