Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE K traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,061. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 238,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

