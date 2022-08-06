Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.