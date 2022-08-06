Kava Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Kava has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009458 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $535.15 million and approximately $42.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00110653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00274116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 246,364,875 coins and its circulating supply is 243,880,501 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

