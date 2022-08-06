Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) shot up 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.
About Kansai Paint
Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.
