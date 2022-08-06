JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

