Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

JCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $63,435,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 485,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after acquiring an additional 359,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

