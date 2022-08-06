John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of JBSS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.