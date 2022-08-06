John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $93.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.