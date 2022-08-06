JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $42.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JFrog by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.