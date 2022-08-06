Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vossloh Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €36.60 ($37.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.85 million and a PE ratio of 29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.89. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €29.30 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €49.45 ($50.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

