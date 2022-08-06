Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $15.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 80.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.