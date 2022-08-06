Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €171.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($176.29) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of PFV opened at €141.40 ($145.77) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €134.60 ($138.76) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($232.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €163.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
