Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €171.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €171.00 ($176.29) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of PFV opened at €141.40 ($145.77) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €134.60 ($138.76) and a fifty-two week high of €226.00 ($232.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €163.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

