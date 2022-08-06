Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.48) and last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.45). 20,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 666,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,912 ($23.43).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,914. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.