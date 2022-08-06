Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Stock Down 4.2 %

BATS:JAMF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

