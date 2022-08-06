Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Jamf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Jamf Stock Down 4.2 %
BATS:JAMF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.
In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
