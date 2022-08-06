Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:J traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 502,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Engineering Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

