ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

ITT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 505,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

