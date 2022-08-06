ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.
ITT Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 505,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
